What solutions
do we provide?
Photo
segmentation
Bring a whole pack of brand new features to your photo editor app! Let your users change, remove, blur the background. It is possible to apply any effect to the background or the person on the photo.
- Processes photos
- Works offline
- World’s best performing
image processing technology
- Works both offline and online
- Easy to integrate
- Supports mobile, desktop
and server-side processing
- Most accurate segmentation
Great choice for:
Photo Editing Apps, Messangers,
Socal Networks, Stiker Platforms
Video
segmentation
Users of video editors and chats with video messages will be able to shoot from anywhere.
No need to find perfect sceneries with professional light anymore.
- Processes videos
- World’s best performing image
processing technology
- Works both offline and online
- Easy to integrate
- Supports mobile, desktop
and server-side processing
- Most accurate segmentation
Great choice for:
Video Editing Apps
Real-time
segmentation
Streamers and Video bloggers use chromakeys to remove background and even decorate their surroundings to highlight the individuality of their channel. With Teleport that is a matter of just one click!
- Processes realtime video
- World’s best performing image
processing technology
- Works both offline and online
- Easy to integrate
- Supports mobile, desktop
and server-side processing
- Most accurate segmentation
- Minimal latency
Great choice for:
Streaming and Broadcasting Services,
Live Chats, Social Networks,
Messengers, apps with "Stories"
Additional
features
Hair Segmentation
and Color Change
Our technology includes an impressively realistic color change feature providing the most believable hair dyeing experience.
Edge
detection
Our edge detection technology greatly outperforms other solutions giving you the most accurate edge mask. This mask can help machine analyze important image data (e.g. depth, surface orientation, illumination in the image).